Come say it here, cops tell blogger accusing them of stealing Najib’s millions

Datuk Seri Amar Singh Ishar Singh speaks during a press conference at at the CCID headquarters in Kuala Lumpur this morning, September 28, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Police challenged fugitive blogger Raja Petra Kamarudin to lodge a report in the country over his claim that investigators stole over RM40 million during raids on residences linked to Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crimes Investigations Department (CCID) director Commissioner Datuk Seri Amar Singh also told the blogger to bring the evidence he has on the alleged crime.

The blogger wrote a post alleging that police seized RM160 million from Najib-linked property but declared that they only took RM116.7 million.

“First of all I will not pay heed to such a writer, who is more like a mercenary, with the frivolous and vexatious accusations against the police,” Amar said today.

“If he has such information that indeed RM43-odd million was stolen, I urge him to be brave enough to substantiate his claims and come lodge a police report in Malaysia and don’t hide behind the cyber curtain.”

Conversely, he said the blogger should be prepared to face the consequences if his report proves to be false.

MORE TO COME