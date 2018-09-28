Paris puts a grungy spin on catwalk beauty

A model presents a creation by Rochas during the Spring-Summer 2019 ready-to-wear collection fashion show in Paris September 26, 2018. — AFP pic

PARIS, Sept 28 — Paris put a bold spin on catwalk beauty for the third day of its Spring/Summer 2019 Fashion Week, with chunky eyeliner, dark lipstick and tousled hair taking centre stage.

Mugler

At Mugler the beauty look was laden with attitude, centring around lashings of eyeliner and bold lipstick, such as this captivating black matte shade. Dewy skin was the only necessary accessory.

Maison Margiela

The models took to the catwalk at Maison Margiela sporting a streetwise beauty look that was easy on the makeup but heavy on the hair products: scrubbed-clean complexions, nude lips and bold brows were complemented by a wet-look hairstyle that featured strands pulled loose over the face, as a sort of veil.

Courreges

Doll-like lashes were on the cards at the Courreges show, where the models had hand-painted lashes drawn on to their lower lids for an exaggerated 1960s effect. A dab of pink blush further underscored the prettiness of the look.

Dries Van Noten

Chunky, heavy-handed eyeliner in squared-off shapes added to the Goth element at Dries Van Noten, where the models also sported matte complexions, full brows and dead-straight, centre parts.

Rochas

Negative space eyeliner made an appearance at Rochas, in the form of delicate, triangular feline flicks that put an abstract twist on the traditional cat eye. A dusty rose lip and a dab of blush offered a delicate contrast. — AFP-Relaxnews