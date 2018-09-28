Cops to haul up Najib, Rosmah for commercial crime probe on 1MDB

Datuk Seri Amar Singh Ishar Singh speaks during a press conference at at the CCID headquarters in Kuala Lumpur this morning, September 28, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Investigators will summon former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor for interviews on possible commercial crimes related to the 1MDB corruption scandal, police confirmed today.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigations Department (CCID) director Commissioner Datuk Seri Amar Singh said that investigators require information from the couple to proceed.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim disclosed yesterday that investigators were far from done with investigating Najib and Rosmah, and could bring them in for questioning soon.

“We have recorded over 70-odd statements from various individuals, and we will also be calling Datuk Seri Najib in soon to record his statement,” he said during a press conference at the CCID headquarters this morning.

“Yes, she will also be called in to record her statements and identify the seized goods,” said Amar when asked if Rosmah would also be summoned by the police.

