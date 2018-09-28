Fauziah Latiff shares spooky incident while filming horror flick

Fauziah stars in upcoming horror telemovie 'Korban Penunggu Hospital.' ― Picture courtesy of Instagram/msdigitalstudio

PETALING JAYA, Sept 28 ― Actress and singer Fauziah Latiff asserted that the production crew experienced a supernatural disturbance while filming telemovie Korban Penunggu Hospital.

According to a report by mStar, Fauziah, whose real name is Siti Fauziah Sheikh Abdul Latiff, said the incident took place after filming ended.

“The telemovie’s filming took place in a hospital, buildings and old houses. Thank God throughout filming I didn’t experience anything unusual or scary.

“But after filming, the production crew told me they were ‘disturbed’. They heard someone cackling on the walkie-talkie they were using,” the 48-year-old said during a press conference at the recent Anugerah Bintang Popular Berita Harian 31 (ABPBH31).

Filming for the telemovie was completed early this month and stars emerging talents Aprena Manrose, Fatin Afeefa, Andi Bernadee and Jaa Suzuran.

Fauziah said she accepted the offer to act after a six-year break because she wanted to challenge herself to play a different character.

“My time is so limited, so I can only accept offers for telefilms. One of the reasons I took on this role is because of the storyline.

“It's a horror story and a very challenging one but the character of Kesuma is different from my previous roles. It’s time for me to try a more a challenging character who’s nothing like me,” she said.

Fauziah’s last telefilm was Ke Pintu Bahagia which aired in 2012.