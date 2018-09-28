BNM: Malaysia’s reserves usable as at end-August 2018

BNM said other foreign currency assets amounted to US$120.3 million. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Malaysia’s reserves remained usable as at end-August 2018 with official reserve assets at US$104.41 billion, in accordance with the International Monetary Fund’s Special Data Dissemination Standard (IMF SDDS) format.

In a statement, Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said other foreign currency assets amounted to US$120.3 million.

“For the next 12 months, the pre-determined short-term outflows of foreign currency loans arising from scheduled repayment of external borrowings by the government would amount to US$241 million.

“The short forward positions amounted to US$17.68 billion reflecting the management of ringgit liquidity in the financial market,” the central bank added.

In line with the practice adopted since April 2006, the data excludes projected foreign currency inflows arising from interest income and the drawdown of project loans amounting to US$2.62 billion in the next 12 months.

BNM said the only contingent short-term net drain on foreign currency assets were government guarantees of foreign currency debt due within one year, amounting to US$108.6 million.

“There are no foreign currency loans with embedded options, no undrawn, unconditional credit lines provided by or to other central banks, international organisations, banks and other financial institutions.

“Bank Negara Malaysia also does not engage in foreign currency options vis-à-vis the ringgit,” it said. — Bernama