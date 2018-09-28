Dollar buoyant after upbeat data, hits 9-mth high vs yen

The dollar traded at ¥113.50 after gaining roughly 0.6 per cent overnight to 113.64, its highest since December 2017. — AFP pic

TOKYO, Sept 28 — The dollar was in fine fettle against its peers today, advancing to a nine-month high versus the yen, after data reinforced upbeat views about the US economy and backed the Federal Reserve’s signal for a steady course of rate increases over the next year.

US gross domestic product grew at a 4.2 per cent clip in the second quarter, the fastest in nearly four years, according to government data yesterday.

Another report showed durable goods rose 4.5 per cent in August, rebounding from a revised 1.2 per cent drop the month before.

The dollar traded at 113.50 yen after gaining roughly 0.6 per cent overnight to 113.64, its highest since December 2017.

The decline in US Treasury yields slowed in the wake of the upbeat data, underpinning the dollar. Yields had declined sharply after the Federal Reserve tightened monetary policy on Wednesday and stuck to its intention of hiking interest rates at a steady pace.

“The broad rally by the dollar has also been helped by seasonal factors, as it has coincided with US investors bringing funds back home for the month’s end,” said Yukio Ishizuki, senior forex strategist at Daiwa Securities in Tokyo.

“The dollar looks well placed to gain particularly against the yen, with the US-Japan summit over for now and with interest rate differentials between the two countries continuing to widen.”

US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed on Wednesday to start trade talks in an arrangement that, for now, protects Japanese automakers from further tariffs, seen as a major threat to the export-dependent economy.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies extended its overnight rally and rose to 95.025, its highest since September 12. The index has gained nearly 0.8 per cent this week.

“It appears that many participants were holding back from engaging in dollar buying for the upcoming quarter until the Fed’s policy meeting was out of the way,” said Takuya Kanda, general manager at Gaitame.Com Research Institute.

The euro nudged up 0.07 per cent to US$1.1648 (RM4.82) after slumping almost 0.9 per cent overnight.

The single currency was hit by concerns around heavily-indebted Italy’s handling of its budget.

Italy yesterday set its budget deficit target at 2.4 per cent of gross domestic product for the next three years, defying Brussels and marking a victory for party chiefs over economy minister Giovanni Tria, who had pushed for a deficit below 2 per cent.

The euro has lost nearly 0.9 per cent this week, having pulled back from a 3-1/2-month high of US$1.1815 scaled on Monday after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi said he sees a vigorous pickup in euro zone inflation.

The single currency had been on an uptrend in the last few weeks, bolstered by generally solid European economic data.

Markets will now turn to euro zone preliminary inflation data due later in the day to see if they can support ECB President Draghi’s views on prices. The annual inflation rate is expected to rise to 2.1 per cent, according to a Reuters poll.

The pound was little changed at US$1.3080 after falling 0.7 per cent overnight.

The Swiss franc was near a one-month low of 0.9782 per dollar brushed overnight, when it tumbled more than 1 per cent.

The Australian dollar edged up 0.15 per cent to US$0.7216 after shedding 0.7 per cent yesterday. — Reuters