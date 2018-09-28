Sarawak Report: 'Whale' movie with BN supporter? Watch our version for the 'real story'

Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh will produce the movie adaptation of the book ‘Billion Dollar Whale: The Man Who Fooled Wall Street, Hollywood and the World’. ― Picture via Instagram/michelleyeoh_official

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 ― Whistleblower site Sarawak Report today continued its attack against the writers of Billion Dollar Whale, this time accusing them of working together with an actress who is allegedly pro-Barisan Nasional for the upcoming movie adaptation of the book.

In a tweet, Sarawak Report claimed that Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh, who will produce the film, was a BN supporter back when the coalition was in power.

“The people who wrote a book alleging Jho Low “fooled a prime minister, the banks and the world' have chosen a BN supporting actress Michelle Yeo to produce it! Suggest people watch the other upcoming film The Sarawak Report for the real story!,” Sarawak Report said.

Sarawak Report has said that it plans to make a movie based on its editor Clare Rewcastle-Brown's book: The Sarawak Report: The Inside Story of the 1MDB Exposé.

Yeoh will produce the film version of Billion Dollar Whale under a deal with SK Global and its international label Ivanhoe pictures.

SK Global is the producer for Crazy Rich Asians and has secured the film rights for Billion Dollar Whale: The Man Who Fooled Wall Street, Hollywood and the World, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Sarawak Report recently asked Tom Wright, the writer of the book, Billion Dollar Whale, to set the record straight on how he acquired Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s bank account details in connection with the 1MDB scandal.

The people who wrote a book alleging Jho Low "fooled a prime minister, the banks and the world' have chosen a BN supporting actress Michelle Yeo to produce it! Suggest people watch the other up-coming film The Sarawak Report for the real story! — Sarawak Report (@sarawak_report) September 28, 2018

The site took Wright, a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) journalist, to task, claiming that he had gone back on his words after it introduced to his colleague a source in London who could provide documents detailing the transfer of money into Najib’s bank accounts.

The site said as a result of Wright’s actions, the source did not approach Sarawak Report again and after Sarawak Report was barred from entering Malaysia, WSJ continued to use their access to the country to reconnect with the source and run more stories with material the source had provided.

Wright had co-authored the Billion Dollar Whale with a colleague, Bradley Hope, on the exploits of fugitive businessman, Low Taek Jho, and his part in the 1MDB scandal.

It was released at about the same time as Sarawak Report's book.