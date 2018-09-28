Dr Wan Azizah says Pakatan yet to look at Umno’s push for ‘unity govt’

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks during the launch of Anjung Kasih at the Serdang Hospital, September 28, 2018. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

SERDANG, Sept 28 ― Pakatan Harapan has not considered Umno’s bid to form a “unity” government, said president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

She said discussions, if any, would need to wait until PH chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad returns from the US, where he is currently attending the United Nations General Assembly.

“We haven't set up a meeting yet. (We'll) wait for Tun Mahathir to return and discuss whether or not the cooperation should happen,” she told reporters after launching of “Better Brighter Anjung Kasih Yayasan Kebajikan Negara (YKN) @ Serdang Hospital” today.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has repeatedly broached the topic of a unity government with PH parties, but the efforts appear to be unilateral so far.

When asked about if government will recognise the Shadow Cabinet unveiled by Barisan Nasional this week, the deputy prime minister said she was reviewing the matter.

The programme is a collaboration between Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) and YKN to improve facilities provided for the stays of families to patients receiving treatment.

TNB is sponsoring RM1.2 million for the upgrade, maintenance and operation of such facilities until 2021.