Spotlight on citizenships for sale as Jho Low, crooks’ dual passports exposed

According to a report, fugitive billionaire Jho Low is now a citizen of St Kitts. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Attention is befalling countries that offer easy citizenships such that they are seen as selling these, as more global fugitives are revealed to be evading capture by using passports other than from their home country.

The Economist highlighted in a special report titled “Selling citizenship is big business — and controversial” that the practice was invariably attracting criminals eager to escape detection by law enforcement and other authorities.

“Low Taek Jho (Jho Low), a Malaysian-born financier wanted in connection with the looting of 1MDB, a Malaysian state investment fund, is now a citizen of St Kitts.

“Mehul Choksi, an Indian billionaire wanted in connection with a US$2 billion (RM8.2 billion) fraud at Punjab National Bank, moved in January to Antigua and Barbuda, where he has been a proud citizen since last year,” the London-based weekly said.

Malaysian police previously disclosed suspicion that Low was travelling on a passport other than issued by the Immigration Department.

Immigration director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali confirmed in July that Low possess a passport from Saint Kitts and Nevis, a West Indies nation. Malaysian law expressly prohibits dual citizenships.

According to The Economist, the sale of citizenships was a major revenue source for nations that indulge in the practice, estimating that thousands of such passports are “sold” each year and almost exclusively to the the global elite.

The dual-citizenships are sought for various reasons, many of which are morally questionable if not outright illegal.

These include tax avoidance and evasion, money laundering, and allowing unfettered movement by the groups and individuals who would ordinarily attract law enforcement scrutiny, such as criminals and terrorists.

While more than a dozen countries participate in such schemes, primarily those in the Caribbean and West Indies, The Economist traced its roots to a 1984 law passed in St Kitts and Nevis, which it said offered foreigners citizenships simply for a “substantial investment”.

St Kitts and Nevis has a population of around 50,000 who are residents, but about 25,000 more who simply possess its passport.

Low remains wanted in Malaysia for money laundering charges as well as for questioning over his role in the 1MDB scandal.

He steadfastly denies any wrongdoing in relation to the state investment firm, insisting his involvement ended with the Terengganu Investment Authority prior to its rebranding as 1MDB.