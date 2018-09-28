KL shares remains negative at mid-morning

The local bourse was weighed down by selling in heavyweight stocks led by Axiata which fell 10 sen to RM4.63 contributing 1.627 points to the barometre index.— Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia remained in negative territory at mid-morning bucking the regional trend, following overnight gains on Wall Street, dealers said.

The local bourse was weighed down by selling in heavyweight stocks led by Axiata which fell 10 sen to RM4.63 contributing 1.627 points to the barometre index.

At 11.01am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 3.31 points easier at 1,795.33 from Thursday’s close of 1,798.64, after opening 2.73 points lower today at 1,795.91.

On the broader market, losers led gainers by 298 to 284, with 322 unchanged, 1,018 untraded and 91 others suspended.

Volume stood at 663.83 million units valued at RM412.61 million.

TA Securities said worries over the adverse impact from a sustained pace of US interest rate hikes and escalation in US-China trade war should see stocks trading with downward bias ahead of the weekend.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and Tenaga added two sen each to RM9.74 and RM15.54 respectively, Petronas Chemicals gained four sen to RM9.42, Public Bank eased two sen to RM24.98 and CIMB Group fell six sen to RM5.97.

For actives, Orion IXL improved one sen to 9.5 sen, Hiap Teck Venture added two sen to 43 sen, while Globaltec, Sapura Energy and Vivocom were flat at 4.5 sen, 42.5 sen and 2.5 sen respectively.

The FBM Emas Index was 8.29 points lower at 12,538.86, the FBMT 100 Index shed 12.88 points to 12,339.80 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index slid 0.49 point to 12,701.31.

The FBM Ace Index increased 36.35 points to 5,280.60 while the FBM 70 rose 30.12 points to 14,837.73.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index fell 46.29 points to 17,767.08 and the Plantation Index shed 1.30 points to 7,561.96, while the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.06 point to 177.47. — Bernama