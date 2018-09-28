Lawyer: Najib paid RM3.5m bail in full ahead of today's deadline

A lawyer for Datuk Seri Najib Razak confirmed that his RM3.5 million bail was posted in full earlier this week. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 ― Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has paid up his RM3.5 million bail for the 25 charges he was facing ahead of today's deadline, his lawyer has confirmed.

Last week, Najib was allowed to post his RM3.5 million bail in installments, with the Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur fixing today as the last day for it to be fully paid.

But a lawyer for Najib confirmed that the bail was posted in full earlier this week.

“The bail has been fully paid via multiple installments and fully settled day before yesterday,” Muhammad Farhan Muhammad Shafee told Malay Mail when contacted today.

The lawyer told Malay Mail that the funds for the RM3.5 million bail were from the balance of the previous crowdfund for donations for Najib in July, as well as loans from friends and Najib’s personal Affin Bank account that “receives his salaries and pension from his years of service in government”.

On September 20, Najib was charged with four counts of abuse of power under an anti-corruption law for his self-gratification and 21 counts of money-laundering in relation to over RM2 billion of funds said to belong to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

The Sessions Court had allowed RM3.5 million bail for Najib with two sureties, as well as a one-week deadline to settle it by instalments.

Najib's lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah had then said his client would first post RM1 million on September 21, and subsequent daily payments of RM500,000 to settle the sum in full.

Najib, whose sureties are his son Nizar and an individual known as Mohd Shahrir Arifin, had paid RM1 million on September 21 in his first instalment for the RM3.5 million bail.

The case mention for these 25 charges is on November 16.

The previous bail for other charges

This RM3.5 million bail amount is on top of a RM1 million bail previously posted by Najib.

Najib had posted his RM1 million bail in two instalments in July after he was charged with three counts of criminal breach of trust and one count of power abuse over RM42 million of funds said to belong to former 1MDB unit SRC International Sdn Bhd.

Najib’s supporters had then started a crowdfund to help him with his bail and legal fees.

After claiming trial last month to additional money-laundering offences over the same RM42 million amount, Najib was allowed out through the extension of the same bail amount of RM1 million and did not have to pay additional bail.

The cases involving the RM42 million sum will come up for mention in the High Court in Kuala Lumpur on October 4. Trial is set to start next February 12.