Umno assemblyman, 10 members in highway crash

The SUV driven by Datuk Zainun Mat Noor crashed into a lorry that was ferrying porcelain stone on the North South Expressway this morning. ― Picture courtesy of PDRM

TAPAH, Sept 28 — Chenderoh representative Datuk Zainun Mat Noor and 10 Umno members have been hospitalised after they were involved in a multi-car collision on the North South Expressway this morning.

District police chief Superintendent Wan Azharuddin Wan Ismail said the incident occurred when a lorry driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed, ending in the middle of the highway at KM329 (Southbound) at about 6.20am.

“The SUV driven by Datuk Zainun Mat Noor, who was behind the lorry, could not stop in time and crashed into the lorry that was ferrying porcelain stone before a MPV ferrying Umno members slammed into the Chenderoh assemblyman's vehicle,” he said.

Zainun and the occupants of the MPV were admitted into Tapah Hospital emergency unit for observation.

Wan Azharuddin said the 33-year-old lorry driver from Lunas, Kedah was also injured.

Initial investigations showed Zainun and the MPV occupants were on their way to Umno general assembly that begins today.

* The report previously stated that 11 Umno members were involved and the lorry driver was uninjured, but has been amended following clarifications from the police.