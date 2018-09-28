PD indie raps Anwar over attack on ‘super liberals’

Independent candidate Stevie Chan will face Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in the Port Dickson by-election. — Foto ihsan Facebook/Mika’il Chen

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 ― Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s categorisation of LGBT activists as “super liberals” risks inviting further marginalisation of the group already facing discrimination, said an independent candidate for the Port Dickson by-election.

Stevie Chan, who will face Anwar in the poll, said the latter’s attacks were typical of local politicians, but were still disappointing to learn.

“I believe such labelling is dangerous, as it sets the battle-line clearly for other ‘groups’ to demonise and terrorize the already marginalised group.

“I believe the path towards full acceptance by all members of Malaysian society of any liberal, including LGBT, movement will take a long time ― which is precisely why leaders must take a strong stand against discrimination of any kind,” he said in a statement.

Anwar used the LGBT group as an example of “super liberals” he claimed were making inordinate demands of the new government,

The PKR president-elect said that while the government would allow space for free speech, this must not be interpreted as invitation for extreme demands.

Former Port Dickson MP Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah resigned on September 12 to force a by-election for Anwar to contest as part of the plan for him to return to active politics.

Aside from Anwar and Chan, others who will run include PAS’s Lt Col (Rtd) Mohd Nazari Mokhtar and PRM’s Ahmad Kamarudin.

Former Negri Sembilan mentri besar Tan Sri Isa Samad has suggested he could contest as an independent against his Umno party’s wishes.

The Election Commission has set nomination for September 29 and polling for October 13.