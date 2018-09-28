Justin Timberlake teases ‘Fresh’ Levi’s collection

A peak at the Justin Timberlake x Levis — ‘Fresh Leaves’ collection via Instagram. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Sept 28 — Justin Timberlake has given fans a sneak peek at his upcoming debut collection with denim and streetwear giant Levi’s — modelling a look from the forthcoming range on his Instagram.

Dubbed “Fresh Leaves”, the collaborative range sees Timberlake shed his previous “tuxedo” look, for a more Man of the Woods aesthetic — with the collection to feature vintage-inspired pieces reminiscent of American workwear (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Key items will include jackets (US$148 or RM613), wool-lined hoodies (US$98) and plaid work shirts (US$98),as well as jeans in a new fit — the 501 Slim Taper — available in four washes (US$118.00).

The full “Fresh Leaves” collection is set to drop into Nordstrom stores on October 4 — just in time for the fall. — AFP-Relaxnews