Netflix unleashes bold trailer for ‘House of Cards’ season six (VIDEO)

A screengrab from season six of ‘House of Cards’. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 28 — House of Cards looks set to start with a bang — and without President Frank Underwood.

Kicking off the official season six trailer — dropped by Netflix earlier today — the President Claire Underwood (played by a feisty Robin Wright) sets the tone with a simple statement, straight to the point.

“My first 100 days as president have been difficult. I lost my husband. We were about to celebrate 30 years together. Whatever Francis told you in the last five years, don’t believe a word of it.”

The clip goes on to give fans their first peek at what the anticipated final season has in store — and how the hit show has handled the departure of former star Kevin Spacey (aka former President Frank Underwood), who was fired mid-production over sexual assault allegations.

While a previously released clip from the season had confirmed that Spacey’s character has been written out of the show with a death, the trailer reveals more details on what the new presidency looks like with Claire at the helm and Frank six-feet under (via Deadline).

In a nutshell, as Claire very eloquently — and frankly — declares: “The reign of the middle-aged white man is over.”

The eight-episode final season launches November 2 on Netflix. — AFP-Relaxnews