Gucci Mane announces ‘The Unusual Suspects Tour’

Gucci Mane was recently joined by Bruno Mars and Kodak on the single, ‘Wake Up in the Sky’. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 28 — American rapper Gucci Mane has announced dates for an upcoming US tour with fellow rappers Carnage and Smokepurpp.

The tour kicks off November 7 in St. Paul, Minnesota, followed by dates in Chicago, Brooklyn, Washington, Denver, Seattle and Los Angeles, before ending December 27 in Atlanta.

Tickets are available here: https://bit.ly/2xFJ8WW

Gucci Mane recently released a single called Wake Up in the Sky in collaboration with Bruno Mars and Kodak Black.

Listen to Wake Up in the Sky by Gucci Mane, Bruno Mars and Kodak Black on YouTube: https://youtu.be/bS1Nf0syICc

The artist’s most recent album, El Gato: The Human Glacier, was released in December 2017. — AFP-Relaxnews