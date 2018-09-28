Report: Three more garbage plants discovered in Kuala Langat

Local authorities inspect the premises of a plastic recycling plant in Jenjarom on July 24, 2018 following complaints about pollution and rising health risks to residents in Kuala Langat. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Environmental groups claim they have discovered three more garbage processing plants in Kuala Langat.

The Star reported today the three plants are in Olak Lempit in Banting. While one is licensed, the other two are operating illegally.

Kuala Langat Environmental Action Association secretary Pua Lay Ping said the plants were detected by its members last week.

“The plants in Olak Lempit were found after they started emitting a foul stench.

“We checked with the state Department of Environment and were told they had not given approval for the plants to operate,” said Pua as quoted in the report.

The paper said the three were in addition to 44 other garage bumps found in the district recently, most of which have been shut down.

It said that the Kuala Langat district is often plagued with an excess of garbage processing plants and landfills, which emanated rancid smells due to burning and melting of plastic waste.

“The dumpsites and landmines disposed tonnes of garbage imported from the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand for disposal here,” it said.

The paper also cited Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari saying the state government would not tolerate the existence of such plants in the state.

“We will close down the factories because of the serious environmental impact,” he said after launching the Selangor Cyber Games 2018 at the state secretariat yesterday.

He said state executive councilors Ng Tze Han and Lee Hoy Sian, who were in charge of local government and environment respectively, were keeping tabs on the situation.

Earlier Kosmo! reported plastic waste recycling factories have started mushrooming in Kuala Langat.

It said the factories there started operating about two years ago, and there are at least 38 factories in Kuala Langat now, from the initial 12.