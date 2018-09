Pusha-T has announced a series of upcoming tour dates in the US. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 28 — After cancelling a series of shows earlier this year, Pitchfork reports that Pusha-T has announced a rescheduled set of tour dates.

The rescheduled tour kicks off in Chicago at the city’s first Red Bull Music Festival, followed by shows in Denver, Cleveland, Toronto, Philadelphia, DC, New York, and more.

Pusha-T is touring his latest album, Daytona, released in May.

Three months ago, the rapper shared his If You Know You Know video on YouTube. — AFP-Relaxnews