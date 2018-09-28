Ringgit opens lower against US dollar

At 9am, the local currency stood at 4.1430/1460 against 4.1380/1420 recorded at 6pm yesterday. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — The ringgit opened lower against the US dollar this morning dampened by the stronger greenback, a dealer said.

At 9am, the local currency stood at 4.1430/1460 against 4.1380/1420 recorded at 6pm yesterday.

A dealer said investors’ appetite for the greenback surged after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the third time this year, thus curbing demand for other developed notes and emerging currencies including the ringgit.

Meanwhile, the ringgit traded higher against other major currencies

It rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.0283/0316 from 3.0315/0349 on Thursday and strengthened versus the yen to 3.6505/6542 from 3.6697/6743.

The local currency also improved against the euro to 4.8229/8276 from yesterday’s 4.8427/8495 and appreciated vis-a-vis the British pound to 5.4182/4230 from 5.4315/4380. — Bernama