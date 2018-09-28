Halloween fiends sign up for 30-hour Coffin Challenge in droves

To kick off its annual Fright Fest, Six Flags has devised a macabre competition simulating death. ― AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 28 ― More than 25,000 people have signed up to a ghoulish competition that involves spending 30 hours in a coffin, prompting theme park organiser Six Flags to expand the challenge to all their parks across North America.

To kick off its annual Fright Fest, Six Flags has devised a macabre competition simulating, well, death.

Because for 30 hours, participants will be required to lie completely flat, and “dead still” in a coffin, with the occasional break allotted for the bathroom and meals.

To up the fear factor, they may also receive surprise, terrorising visits from “Fright Fest Freaks” throughout the night.

Needless to say, participants must be 18 years or older, must not have underlying medical conditions, and will be required to sign a waiver.

Those who can pull off the challenge will receive US$300 (RM1,243) and a season pass that comes with unlimited visits year-round.

The 30-Hour Coffin Challenge is set for October 13-14.

Here are the participating parks:

Six Flags St. Louis

Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Six Flags Over Texas

Six Flags Over Georgia

Six Flags Magic Mountain

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom

Six Flags America

Six Flags Great America

Six Flags Great Adventure

Six Flags Great Escape

Six Flags Darien Lake

Six Flags New England

Frontier City

Six Flags Mexico

La Ronde ― AFP-Relaxnews