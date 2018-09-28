Barbra Streisand releases new song ‘Don’t Lie to Me’

Barbra Streisand performing at her sold-out show in Miami last year. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 28 — The American singer is back with a new single, airing her first new original music since 2005, Time reports.

Don’t Lie to Me is the first single from the singer’s upcoming album, Walls, out November 2, reports the American news website, which also reveals that the record will feature seven new compositions.

In an interview with Time, the American artist presents a politically flavoured album, notably addressing the current US President, Donald Trump. Another presidential influence is found on the track Better Angels, inspired by the first inaugural address made by Abraham Lincoln.

The tracklist for Walls by Barbra Streisand:

1: What’s On My Mind

2: Don’t Lie to Me

3: Imagine / What a Wonderful World

4: Walls

5: Lady Liberty

6: What the World Needs Now

7: Better Angels

8: Love’s Never Wrong

9: The Rain Will Fall

10: Take Care of This House

11: Happy Days Are Here Again — AFP-Relaxnews