Asian shares edge up in early trade after Wall Street gains

Japan’s Nikkei stock index gained 1.1 per cent, putting it within sight of a 2018 high of 24,129.34 points on January 23. — Reuters pic

SHANGHAI, Sept 28 — Shares in Asia inched higher today, following gains on Wall Street overnight after news of robust US economic growth, with the chairman of the Federal Reserve saying the United States does not face a large chance of near-term recession.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.02 per cent in early trade in Asia. Australian shares were 0.5 per cent higher, while Seoul’s Kospi was down 0.5 per cent after hitting three-month highs yesterday.

Japan’s Nikkei stock index gained 1.1 per cent, putting it within sight of a 2018 high of 24,129.34 points on January 23.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.21 per cent to 26,439.93 yesterday, the S&P 500 gained 0.28 per cent to 2,914 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.65 per cent to 8,041.97.

S&P E-mini futures edged higher to 2,921.5 today.

After the Fed raised rates on Wednesday, the third time this year, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said yesterday that the US does not face a large chance of a recession in the next two years and the Federal Reserve plans to keep gradually raising interest rates.

But Citi analysts cautioned in a note that not all data was reassuring.

“The Citi US Economic Surprise Index has been pushed into negative territory by disappointing housing data in the United States,” they wrote.

“The latest data confirms that the housing market continues to be less than ideal. Pending home sales, a leading indicator, declined to the lowest level in seven months.”

Pending home sales fell 1.8 per cent month-on-month versus consensus expectations for a 0.5 drop, they said.

The bullish outlook for the US economy continued to lift the dollar, which rose 0.04 per cent against the yen to 113.4 after touching a 2018 high of 113.46 yesterday.

The single currency was down 0.04 per cent on at US$1.1636 (RM4.82), and faces more pressure after Italy’s government yesterday defied EU requirements that it cut its deficit, targeting a budget deficit at 2.4 per cent of gross domestic product for the next three years.

Markets had expected Italy’s economy minister, Giovanni Tria, to resist a spending push by Italy’s coalition government, which took power in June.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, was up 0.1 per cent at 95.003.

US Treasury yields ticked lower. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was at 3.0462 per cent today, compared with its US close of 3.055 per cent yesterday.

The two-year yield, closely tied to expectations of higher Fed fund rates, touched 2.831 per cent compared with a US close of 2.835 per cent.

US crude was 0.03 per cent higher at US$72.14 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.1 per cent to US$81.63 per barrel.

Gold was slightly higher after tumbling 1 per cent yesterday on strength in the US dollar, which made bullion more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

This morning, spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at US$1,183.48 per ounce. — Reuters