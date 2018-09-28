Health minister: Digital health a powerful tool in revolutionising NCD care

Health minister Dzulkefly Ahmad says digital health is a powerful tool in revolutionising Non-Communicable Diseases care. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 ― Digital health can be a powerful tool in revolutionising how non-communicable diseases (NCDs) care can be delivered by expanding access, improving efficiency and training less skilled health workers, said Minister of Health Dzulkefly Ahmad.

Dzulkefly said one significant importance is the empowerment of patients in managing their own disease by connected devices, apps and digital solutions at large.

“We should build on existing initiatives and current scientific evidence on digital health, to support NCD prevention and management,” he said in a statement, which was made available to Bernama, when addressing the third United Nations High Level Meeting on NCDs in New York.

He said Malaysia welcomes the joint World Health Organisation-The International Telecommunication Union (WHO-ITU) “Be [email protected] Be Mobile” initiative, and Resolution WHA71.7 on digital health, adopted in 2018.

“We want to see the WHO-ITU initiative assist governments create safe and sustainable health programmes.

“Digital health also provides the opportunity for the private sector, particularly those not typically associated with health, to be a strategic partner in health and delivery of healthcare,” he added. ― Bernama