LG V40 seen in a teaser

SEOUL, Sept 28 — A picture of what the LG V40 ThinQ will look like and do is getting clearer thanks to a tweet from a well-known tech reporter and a video teaser from the brand. And it seems like the rumors are true: it will have five cameras.

On Wednesday Evan Blass, a journalist known for his highly-accurate tech leaks, tweeted a photo of the front and back sides of the upcoming LG V40 ThinQ captioned “LG V40 ThinQ for AT&T.”

LG V40 ThinQ for AT&T pic.twitter.com/uMsxdsnXf0 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 26, 2018

This confirmed what LG had been hinting at since September 13 when the LG launch invites were sent out saying “Take 5. Come and see what’s next.”

In its September 27 teaser the brand outlined that the phone would have a 6.4-inch display and come in three colours including grey and Carmine Red.

We’ll be getting the full spectrum of details October 3 in New York City, but for now, this is what the smartphone is also expected to feature:

Snapdragon 845 processor

Quad DAC

OLED display

And, of course

Five cameras, two on the front and three on the back.

Next week, we’ll find out what’s really behind the 6.4-inch glass display of the latest V series smartphone. For now, you’ll can watch the brief teaser video released yesterday. — AFP-Relaxnews