‘You pick,’ ‘no, you pick,’ - now Google can help pick with new Maps feature

Google introduces group planning this week. — Picture courtesy of Google

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 28 — Google has developed a Maps feature that can help you and your friends agree on a restaurant without all the pain and as of this week the feature has rolled out to help with your group plan.

We’ve all been there: after making plans, no one knows where to eat out and no one wants to decide — often leaving everyone to regret ever making plans in the first place!

It’s an unnecessarily tall order to find a place that has an option for everyone, and too often it takes just as long to unanimously decide on a place to dine as it does to actually eat.

Google Maps wants to come to the rescue; users just need to update their Maps application if on iOS or Android to take advantage.

The new group-planning feature is simple: long press on any place that speaks to your tastes to add it to a shortlist which will appear as a floating bubble on the side of your screen.

You can share this bubble’s contents with your friends who can then add their own ideas or remove no-go’s.

Once the group list is complete, everyone can vote for their favorites and — voila! In a snap you’re on your way out to eat without getting mad at one another first. — AFP-Relaxnews