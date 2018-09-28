With Michelle Yeoh on board, 'Crazy Rich Asians' producer nabs film rights for 'Whale'

‘Billion Dollar Whale’ tells the story of Low Taek Jho, commonly referred to as Jho Low, who allegedly swindled billions of ringgit from 1MDB. ― Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 ― Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh will produce the film version of Billion Dollar Whale, a book unraveling the massive 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) financial scandal under a deal with SK Global and its international label Ivanhoe pictures.

SK Global is the producer for Crazy Rich Asians and has secured the film rights for Billion Dollar Whale: The Man Who Fooled Wall Street, Hollywood and the World, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The book written by Wall Street Journal’s Tom Wright and Bradley Hope, tells the story of Low Taek Jho, commonly referred to as Jho Low, who allegedly swindled billions of ringgit from 1MDB.

In Billion Dollar Whale: The Man Who Fooled Wall Street, Hollywood, and the World, which Wright co-authored with Hope, reportedly claims Low and his entourage spent US$85 million (RM352 million) in just eight months between October 2009 and June 2010 on gambling in Las Vegas, alcohol, private jets, renting luxury yachts, and paying Hollywood celebrities and Playmates to go out with them.

“Tom and Bradley have crafted a thoroughly compelling telling of this unbelievable story.

“While certainly a daring work of investigative journalism, the narrative thread and eclectic characters that they so diligently chronicle make the book read like a thrilling and engrossing novel, the Hollywood Reporter quoted SK Global president John Penotti as saying in a statement.

“We are very proud to be associated with this project and anticipate moving forward very quickly to production,” he added.

SK Global's Ivanhoe label co-financed and co-produced Crazy Rich Asians.