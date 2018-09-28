Just when you thought you'd never see film again, Kodak pulls a fast one

Analogue camera photography is making a comeback. — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 28 — Photographers and filmmakers everywhere rejoice! Kodak’s EKTACHROME Film line, the “choice for generations of filmmakers,” is making a comeback.

On Tuesday Eastman Kodak Company and Kodak Alaris announced that the KODAK PROFESSIONAL EKTACHROME Film E100 and the KODAK EKTACHROME 7294 Colour Reversal Film in the Super 8 format, 2 of Kodak’s most beloved film fan favs, are being resurrected.

As of this week, the EKTACHROME Film E100 is already on its way to distributors and stock house dealers across the world. The EKTACHROME 7294 Colour Reversal Film will be available starting October 1 and even more products within the line in the 16mm format are coming over the next couple months. Fans of old-school film are already tweeting their excitement:

Also super stoked to read about the official release of Kodak’s new Ektachrome. I’m always saying I need to shoot more slide film, I can’t wait to get a few rolls of E100. — Nick Chao (@Nick_Chao) September 25, 2018

The success of the KODAK PROFESSIONAL T-MAX P3200 Film — which was re-released in March of this year — inspired the companies to continue making retro into reality.

The well-received large-grained, black and white finish led to the classic EKTACHROME resurrection, whose beta test images on social media are already flourishing — and winning contests:

Congratulations to the winners of the @AnalogueWLand Summer Contest. Andy Church (and a few rolls of #Ektachrome at #Photokina https://t.co/oeBlInTG4z — Kodak Professional (@KodakProFilmBiz) September 25, 2018

According to Kodak, both these EKTACHROME films “are daylight balances colour positive films, featuring clean, vibrant colours, a neutral tone scale, and extremely fine grain” that flatter a variety of subjects from nature and landscapes to fashion and product photography.

Film is being warmly welcomed back into the world by seasoned professionals and amateur hobbyists alike. In the generation of social media and digital imaging, the popularity of film is unexpected, nostalgic, and captures what could be considered a more authentic beauty. — AFP-Relaxnews