Panasonic looks to bring practicality with new LUMIX S series

The L-Mount Alliance: Leica Camera, Panasonic and SIGMA. — Picture courtesy of SIGMA

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 28 — Panasonic headed to Photokina 2018 — which opened Wednesday in Cologne, Germany and runs through Saturday — with two momentous announcements: the revelation of the LUMIX S camera series placing them firmly in the mirrorless camera race, and the participation in the L-Mount Alliance with Sigma and Leica, which aims to bring customers of the three brands a wider range of photography gear.

Panasonic has brought some pleasantly practical surprises to amateur and professional photographers alike at this year’s Photokina event.

The new LUMIX S series, already equipped with some innovative tech that’s the first of its time, will also adopt the L-Mount by Leica with Sigma, which makes all their lenses compatible with the three brands’ cameras.

Yosuke Yamane, Panasonic’s imaging boss, revealed the new LUMIX S1R and S1 as cameras that are “dedicated to the professionals,” and, in addition to the versatile mount stand, the devices have some cutting-edge features.

This series are the world’s first to support 4k 60p/50p video recording in a mirrorless camera with a Dual I.S. image stabilization system. This allows photographers to skip the tripod and go handheld, even for images taken in low light or at night.

Meanwhile a triaxial LCD display makes it even easier for users to take pictures without equipment; it’s not necessary to carry a second memory card thanks to a double slot for both XQD and SD memory cards.

Both models utilize Panasonic’s “newly-developed 35 mm full-frame image sensor and image processing engine” resulting in high resolution and highly expressive pictures.

Finally, of course, Leica’s L-Mount makes both cameras able to support Leica and Sigma lenses, preventing photographers from being limited to only one brand’s artistic approach. In addition to this increased access to compatible lenses, Panasonic intends to expand its own LUMIX S lenses beyond 10 by 2020 to give professionals ultimate flexibility in creating their visions. — AFP-Relaxnews