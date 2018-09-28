Xbox fan expo returning in November 2018

Set for November 2018, the X018 Xbox FanFest takes place in Mexico City. — Picture courtesy of Microsoft

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 28 — X018, a November 10 Mexico City event, will focus on “news, first looks and surprises,” according to Microsoft’s gaming arm Xbox, with space for 10,000 fans in person and a livestream broadcast.

A special November 10 edition of publicity show Inside Xbox will take place in Mexico City this November, division head Phil Spencer announced in a September 25 edition of the series.

Presented as a “global celebration of all things Xbox,” the event is intended to strengthen the brand’s connection with its fans and heighten anticipation for upcoming announcements.

The episode’s timing and location coincides with that of a Xbox FanFest, set for the weekend of November 9-12.

Without getting too specific, Spencer promised a presence from in-house developers, external partners, news, and a celebration of what it means to be an Xbox fan, emphasizing the importance of interaction between Xbox staff and players.

“That interaction, the passion, the commitment that our Xbox fans have had over the years for us is just critical, critical to the products and services we try to put in front of them.”

“We’re listening, we’re listening to the feedback... we’re listening to the things that our customers have to say. We’re always striving to be better tomorrow than we were today with the products and services that we build and these FanFest events are critical to that.”

The Xbox FanFest concept is usually associated with Xbox’s presence at major annual gaming conventions and trade events such as the Electronic Entertainment Expo in the US and Gamescom in Europe.

When held separately, FanFest acts as a regional equivalent to Sony’s annual PlayStation Experience, traditionally held in December in California or Las Vegas, with a South East Asian iteration having visited Malaysia (2017) and Thailand (2018.)

Included among Xbox’s 2019 exclusives are Gears 5, Battletoads, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, and Crackdown 3.

Well anticipated driving game Forza Horizon 4 launches October 2, 2018. — AFP-Relaxnews