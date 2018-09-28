Milan foiled by heroic goalkeeping display in another draw

AC Milan were held to a 1-1 draw by Empoli yesterday. ― Reuters pic

MILAN, Sept 28 ― AC Milan were foiled by heroic goalkeeping from Empoli's Pietro Terracciano as they were held 1-1 by the promoted side yesterday, their third successive Serie A draw.

Milan got off to the ideal start when Lucas Biglia's volley was deflected into the net off Empoli's Leonardo Capezzi in the 10th minute.

Terracciano denied them a second goal before halftime with a double save from Giacomo Bonaventura and he also blocked Franck Kessie's effort from the rebound.

Milan then gifted Empoli an equaliser in the 71st minute when Biglia gave away a penalty after Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli had sent an attempted clearance straight to an opponent. Francesco Caputo converted the spot kick.

Terracciano then capped his outstanding evening with a superb save to turn Suso's shot around the post, leaving Milan with six points from five games and a modest 13th in the table.

Earlier, upstarts Sassuolo leapt into third place with a 2-0 win away to SPAL.

Claud Adjapong scored from a rebound just before the hour and Alessandro Matri added the second with a shot which went in off the post. Sassuolo have 13 points from six games, two behind second-placed Napoli.

"We have got what we deserved from these six games and we are enjoying the moment," said Sassuolo coach Roberto De Zerbi. ― Reuters