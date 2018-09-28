What they said about Germany getting Euro 2024

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin unveils the host nation for Euro 2024 during the announcement in Nyon, Switzerland September 27, 2018. — Reuters pic

NYON (Switzerland), Sept 28 — Germany was awarded the right to host the Euro 2024 finals by Uefa yesterday.

This is how leading figures reacted:

Ex-Germany captain Philipp Lahm, who will head the organising committee: “I am very proud, it was unbelievably tense — you never know what is going to happen.

“We have a lot of plans and together we want to celebrate a huge football festival with the whole of Europe.”

Germany coach Joachim Loew: “A tournament like this is exceptional for a country. You could feel the tension, we were all very excited and are all now very happy. Everyone in the association can now plan ahead.”

Steffen Seibert, the spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel: “Many congratulations for a successful bid. We are looking forward to exciting games at Euro 2024 and the visit from fans from the whole of Europe.”

Turkish Sports Minister Mehmet Kasapoglu, after Uefa’s Executive Committee voted 12-4 for the German bid: “The fact that Uefa, despite all our strengths, has not awarded the European championships to our country is a sad situation.”

Oliver Bierhoff, team director of the German national team: “This is a good signal. In addition to a well organised tournament, it is our aim to present a good (German) team to play in it.” — AFP