Syed Saddiq: Youth and Sports ministry-Khazanah to work on youth-centric programme

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 ― The Ministry of Youth and Sports will be working hand-in-hand with the sovereign wealth fund, Khazanah Nasional Bhd, to form a new programme base for the younger generation, said minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

He said, the focus of the programme is to instill a strong sense of patriotism, nation building, critical thinking, and skills of development for the youth.

“I’ve already met up with the new managing director of Khazanah, Datuk Shahril Ridza Ridzuan, and he has been exceptionally supportive.

“The point is, to prepare young people for the future. Khazanah is tasked to be an institution to prepare Malaysia as a whole for the future, and it should also assist us in moving forward,” he told reporters after debate session of “Undi @ 18: Are We Ready?” yesterday.

Syed Saddiq also added that the collaboration with Khazanah is to consolidate the existing assets infrastructure in the National Civics Bureau (BTN) and National Service Training Programme (PLKN), cutting cost the best way possible as well as formulating the program.

He reiterated that bringing in Khazanah and several NGOs, NGIs, agencies and multiple corporate actors were to ensure that there is a trust in the new institution, as they have a proper governance.

“And which group we are targeting, we are still discussing. The workshop will probably be either on October or November, [and] we will finalise everything,” he said.

The minister also said that the ministry will be setting up a council made up of the youth chiefs from all other political parties which have representation in the Parliament to discuss about the youth agenda through bipartisan lines.

“[Number] one, which we will start with is Undi 18. Because, I believe we can be united on this as this is our interest, not just a specific partisan interest,” he said, adding that there will also be other things to discuss together.