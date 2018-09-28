‘No worries’ about Isa Samad contesting in PD by-election, says Anwar

Anwar says anyone is free to contest in elections because Malaysia practises democracy. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Sept 28 ― PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that he “would not be losing any sleep” about former Negri Sembilan mentri besar Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad joining the fray in the Port Dickson (PD) by-election.

Anwar said anyone was free to contest in elections because Malaysia practised democracy.

“That is his right (to contest), I do not want to say much. Under the democratic system it is the people who decide. His problems are known by all, the people can be the judge,” he told reporters after attending a special screening of Tamil film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam here last night.

Anwar was asked to comment on the Umno warlord’s announcement earlier today that he would be standing as an independent candidate in the by-election.

Anwar, Paktan Harapan’s candidate for the by-election, also declined to comment on talk that former Selangor mentri besar Tan Sri Abdul Khalid Ibrahim and former Senator Datuk Mohd Ezam Mohd Nor would also be joining the fray.

Also present at the screening was Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah, who vacated the seat to facilitate Anwar’s return to Parliament. Nomination is tomorrow and polling on October 13. ― Bernama