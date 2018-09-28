Banks to hold investors’ conference on New Malaysia’s sustainability

President and CEO of Maybank Group Datuk Abdul Farid Alias speaks at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur on February 28, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — Maybank, CIMB, and RHB will jointly organise an investors’ conference here next month to discuss Malaysia’s socio-economic resiliency and sustainability under the new Pakatan Harapan government.

The conference on October 9 titled “Malaysia: A New Dawn” will dissect topics like sustainable infrastructure, affordable housing, agri-commodities, and Malaysians’ socio-economic well-being.

“Over the years, Malaysia has proven its resilience time and again in weathering headwinds, whether on the global or domestic front; and this occasion is no different,” Maybank Group president and CEO Datuk Abdul Farid Alias said in a statement.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will deliver the keynote address at the conference that will also feature several ministers, Bank Negara governor Datuk Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus, Khazanah Nasional Berhad managing director Datuk Shahril Ridza Ridzuan, and PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“As a regional banking group headquartered in Malaysia, we are confident that institutional reforms and policies premised on consensus, transparency and integrity will make Malaysia grow stronger and more sustainably,” Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz, Group CEO of CIMB Group, said.

The conference is expected to be attended by over 2,000 fund managers, investors, bankers and corporate leaders from Malaysia and the region.

“The government’s emphasis on enhancing transparency and corporate governance will enhance confidence among global investors; and the private sector looks forward to working with the government to be a main growth driver for the economy,” Datuk Khairussaleh Ramli, Group Managing Director of RHB Banking Group, said.