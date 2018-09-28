Communication services stocks elevate Wall Street

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York July 24, 2018. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Sept 28 — Wall Street climbed yesterday, helped by gains in Apple, Alphabet and Facebook, as well as the US Federal Reserve's confidence in the strength of the economy after it raised rates for the third time this year.

Eight out of 11 sectors rose, with the S&P 500 communication services index, recently renamed and reconstituted with Facebook, Google-parent Alphabet and other internet and media stocks, jumping 0.80 percent.

Alphabet rose 1.20 per cent and Facebook climbed 1.13 per cent, both helping lift the S&P 500.

Apple rose 2.05 per cent after JPMorgan started coverage of the stock with an "overweight" rating, citing the iPhone maker's quicker-than-expected move to a services business.

While raising interest rates on Wednesday, the Fed left its monetary policy outlook for the coming years largely unchanged. Stocks closed lower after the rate hike, but yesterday some investors refocused on the central bank's confidence in the economy's growth.

“The Fed's statement is essentially a green light for the economy. It's a confirmation that the US economy is the best game in town for global investors,” said Jeffrey Kravetz, regional investment director at the Private Client Reserve of US Bank.

Adding to feel-good sentiment was data showing economic growth accelerated in the second quarter at its fastest pace in nearly four years as previously estimated.

Amazon.com gained 1.93 per cent after upbeat comments from brokerage Stifel about the company's retail, cloud, and advertising businesses. The online retailer opened a brick-and-mortar store in New York City yesterday.

Starting on Monday, the telecommunications sector was renamed "communication services" and reconstituted with major internet and media companies alongside AT&T and other telecoms. So far this week, the S&P 500 communication services index has gained 1.5 per cent, more than any other sector index.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.21 per cent to end at 26,439.93 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.28 per cent to 2,914.

The Nasdaq Composite added 0.65 per cent to 8,041.97.

The S&P 500 materials index dipped 0.97 per cent, while the utilities index added 0.96 per cent, more than any other.

Accenture fell 1.69 per cent after the consulting and outsourcing services company's full-year profit fell short of analysts' estimates.

Cruise operator Carnival Corp tumbled 4.84 per cent after its fourth-quarter forecast missed estimates.

Conagra Brands slumped 8.54 per cent after the packaged food company posted quarterly revenue that missed analysts' estimates.

That weighed on rivals, with Kellogg, JM Smucker and Campbell Soup shedding more than 2 per cent.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.22-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.01-to-1 ratio favoured advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 17 new 52-week highs and 11 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 55 new highs and 63 new lows.

Volume on US exchanges was 6.2 billion shares, compared to a 6.8 billion average over the last 20 trading days. — Reuters