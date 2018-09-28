US retailer Belk debuts beauty line inspired by the South

Belk Beauty — Picture courtesy Belk Inc

NEW YORK, Sept 28 — US department store chain Belk is launching its debut in-house beauty brand.

The retailer has unveiled “Belk Beauty,” a cosmetics collection spanning eye, lip and face products inspired by the company's southern roots. The series includes three different eight-pan eyeshadow palettes, a collection of lipsticks and lip glosses, contour sticks, nail polish, eyeliner and highlighting palettes, among others.

A series of eye and cheek palettes nod to the cities of Atlanta, Charlotte, Charleston, Savannah, Dallas and Nashville, in honour of the brand's heritage.

“Belk Beauty is here to help every southern and sophisticated customer cultivate her perfect look,” said Christine Woodward, vice president and divisional merchandise manager of beauty and fragrances at Belk, in a statement. “Our customer is always confident and never overdone, so we're proud to offer quality products to enhance her natural beauty.”

The collection will be available both online and in the brand's 292 stores across the US, with pieces priced between US$10 and US$22 (RM41-RM91). The company has also hinted that it has a holiday line in the works.

Belk is the latest in a long line of retailers to launch its own beauty line — additional newcomers to the sector this year include fashion retailer Urban Outfitters, which unveiled its beauty division this summer. Meanwhile, e-commerce giant Asos and Boohoo.com both made similar moves last year, as did the retailer 7-Eleven. — AFP-Relaxnews