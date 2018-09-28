Isa’s membership automatically cancelled if he becomes independent candidate, says Umno man

Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad was reported to be contesting on an independent ticket in the Port Dickson by-election. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 ― The membership of the former Negri Sembilan Menteri Besar Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad in Umno is automatically cancelled if he becomes an independent candidate and contest in the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election.

Umno supreme council member Datuk Mohd Sharkar Shamsudin said the matter was enshrined in the party's constitution and applied to all members regardless of post.

“Any member who becomes an independent candidate, automatically loses his membership. It is already in the party's constitution.

“We wish Tan Sri Isa good luck if he really wants to contest as an independent candidate in Port Dickson,” he told reporters at Menara Dato Onn tonight.

He said this when commenting on the decision of Mohd Isa who was reported to be contesting on an independent ticket in the parliamentary by-election. ― Bernama