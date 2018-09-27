PAS fields retired airman in Port Dickson

Retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Nazari Mokhtar(left) is PAS’ candidate for the Port Dickson by-election. ― Picture via Twitter/bernamadotcom

PETALING JAYA, Sept 27 ― PAS has chosen a military veteran to run against Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in the Port Dickson by-election with a significant military voter base.

PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man announced today in Pasir Panjang, Negri Sembilan, retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Nazari Mokhtar as the Islamist party’s candidate.

The Port Dickson parliamentary by-election will be held on October 13 with nomination set for this Saturday.

The by-election was called following the resignation of PKR’s Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah on September 12 to allow for PKR president-elect Anwar’s desired return to Parliament.

The race will also be contested by former Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Tan Sri Isa Samad as an independent and another independent, Stevie Chan.

Barisan Nasional (BN) has chosen to skip the election.