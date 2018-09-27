Tottenham's Eriksen ruled out of Huddersfield game

Eriksen picked up a stomach injury after Tottenham's 2-1 victory against Brighton and Hove Albion last Saturday. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Sept 27 ― Tottenham Hotspur's Christian Eriksen will miss Saturday's Premier League trip to Huddersfield Town as the midfielder is struggling with a stomach injury, manager Mauricio Pochettino said today.

Eriksen picked up the injury after Tottenham's 2-1 victory against Brighton and Hove Albion last Saturday.

“After the game he started to feel a problem in his abdomen. But we hope it is a small thing,” Pochettino told reporters.

Right back Serge Aurier is a doubt after injuring his thigh in Tottenham's League Cup victory over Watford on Wednesday while goalkeepers Hugo Lloris (thigh) and Michel Vorm (knee) are both unavailable.

Pochettino backed third-choice keeper Paulo Gazzaniga to continue his good form with the first team after his Argentine compatriot saved two penalties in the shootout win over Watford.

“It's so important to have goalkeepers who can play and perform, like Paulo. It's so tough to be a goalkeeper and have to wait for your opportunity,” Pochettino added.

“It's not like an (outfield) player in different positions who play five minutes, 10 minutes, half an hour. The position is so special and so different, and so it is tough waiting for your opportunity.”

Tottenham are fifth with 12 points from six league games while Huddersfield are bottom of the table and still looking for their first win. ― Reuters