Rais ready to rebuild PPBM in Negri Sembilan

Tan Sri Rais Yatim has been entrusted rebuild and restructure the Negri Sembilan Bersatu in a more efficient, fair and just manner. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SEREMBAN, Sept 27 ― Veteran politician Tan Sri Rais Yatim who has been entrusted to lead the effort to rebuild the Negri Sembilan chapter of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) after its dissolution today said he is prepared to take on the responsibility to ensure that the party is no longer deluged with problems.

“Following the dissolution, only Eddin (Kuala Pilah MP Eddin Syazlee Shith) and I were retained to rebuild and restructure the Negri Sembilan Bersatu in a more efficient, fair and just manner.

“We will begin with getting the feedbacks from all the eight divisions in the state on how we can restructure the party at the division level,” he told reporters after attending a meet-and-greet session with Bersatu members here today.

Eddin, who is also Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister, was also present.

On the appointment of new heads of the eight divisions, Rais said a discussion would be convened with the top leadership on whether or not to accept the candidates proposed by Negri Sembilan.

“Give me three months to get the homework done,” he said.

Rais, who is also former Jelebu MP, said he and Eddin had also been tasked by the party leadership to identify the actual number of Armada and Srikandi memberships.

Earlier today, Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the dissolution of the entire Negri Sembilan chapter of Bersatu with immediate effect and that a new leadership line-up would be appointed.

He said the dissolution was done upon advice of the Registrar of Societies (RoS) as a mean to resolve the prolonged and unsolved internal issues of the party in the state. ― Bernama