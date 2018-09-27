Methanol poisoning death toll rises to 40

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah says the ministry has received reports of 95 cases of methanol poisoning at MOH health facilities. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 ― The number of deaths from methanol poisoning has increased to 40, the Health Ministry said today.

Eleven out of the 40 were Malaysians, while the rest comprised Bangladeshis, Indian nationals, Myanmarese, Nepalese, Indonesians, and four of unknown nationality.

“From 15 September to 27 September 2018 at 12 noon, MOH has received reports of 95 cases of methanol poisoning at MOH health facilities,” Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement.

Methanol poisoning, suspected to be caused by bootleg liquor, was reported in Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Kuala Lumpur, and Perak.

National newswire Bernama reported the manufacturer of Kingfisher beer ― which was allegedly consumed by the victims ― as saying that laboratory tests confirmed its product was methanol-free.

Methanol, the simplest form of alcohol, is found in small amounts in wine and beer, but toxic levels of it can be found in home-brewed alcohol due to less sophisticated distillation systems compared to commercial brands.