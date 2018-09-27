Comatose boy transferred to Hospital Tuanku Mizan for further treatment

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 27 ― A 10-year-old boy who was found in a coma together with the body of his mother in a hotel room in Jalan Macalister, here two days ago has been transferred to Hospital Tuanku Mizan in Kuala Lumpur for further treatment.

North-east District Police Chief, ACP Che Zaimani Che Awang said Ong Chee Khai, 10, who was earlier treated at the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) of the Penang General Hospital (HPP) was earlier taken there at 3.30pm yesterday by ambulance for treatment to remove carbon monoxide from his body.

“The child is still unconscious and he was transferred to Hospital Tunku Mizan for further treatment and would only be taken back to HPP after his condition is stable,” he said here today.

The boy was found in the hotel room at about 3.30pm yesterday together with his mother, Lim Bee Tin, 28, who had died, by a hotel worker after breaking open the door of the room occupied by the woman.

Following a check of the hotel room, traces of charcoal wood were found which was believed to have been burnt with a type of drug by the woman and the room smelt of smoke. ― Bernama