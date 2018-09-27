Be alert to fraud schemes, Gobind tells govt retirees

Gobind says the proliferation of communication technology has led to various syndicates that target retirees. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 27 ― Government retirees are reminded to manage their finances well and not become victims Macau Scam and Get-Rich-Quick Scheme syndicates.

Communication and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said the proliferation of communication technology has led to various syndicates that target retirees.

“In addition to adopting a healthy lifestyle, retirees must also know the importance of good money management, he said in his address at a farewell ceremony for 328 retirees of the ministry at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre here today.

To avoid becoming victims of such syndicates, Gobind Singh reminded retirees to check and confirm the from relevant authorities or at the website “sebenarnya.my” if they were offered dubious schemes.

Appreciating the contributions of retirees, he called on them to give suggestions and constructive comments to the government so that programmes undertaken have a useful impact on society and the country.

Gobind Singh said retirement was not an end, it was just a context of life as a civil servant, but the skills, expertise and experience remain as a shareable asset for the good of the country.

Eight retirees from the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) were among those at the event. ― Bernama