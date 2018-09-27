Samsung unveils new, co-branded premium soundbars

Samsung Malaysia Electronics today unveiled two new, co-branded premium soundbars created in collaboration with Harman Kardon. — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, Sept 27 — Samsung Malaysia Electronics (Samsung) today unveiled two new, co-branded premium soundbars, the HW-N950 and HW-N850, created in collaboration with Harman Kardon, a renowned consumer audio brand.

Available in the market since early September this year in all of Malaysia’s leading chain stores, the soundbars carry both Samsung and Harman Kardon’s logo to represent the new partnership.

The soundbars feature the DTS’ proprietary DTS:X technology, along with Dolby Atmos, for a complete immersive sound experience, whereby they are claimed to be able to imitate the feeling of watching a movie in a theatre without leaving the comfort of your home.

The preview event for the media today was held at the Samsung Premium Care & Experience Centre, here.

In a statement, Samsung said following its acquisition of Harman International in March 2017, the two companies had been collaborating on mobile products as well as professional solutions for cinemas, with the HW-N950 and HW-N850 soundbars being the first major collaboration between Samsung and Harman Kardon to enter the premium category.

The retail price for the HW-N950 is RM6,499 while the HW-N850 is priced at RM4,999.

Also previewed at the media session today was the latest QLED TV which was launched on May 31, 2018.

“The key features of this latest QLED TV are the QPicture, QStyle, QSmart and QLifespan. Under the QStyle, there is the Magic Screen feature where you will find it interesting and different,” said Samsung Malaysia Electronics head of AV TV, Vincent Lee.

“With the Magic Screen mode, you can you use the blank TV screen to camouflage the wall and turn it into a screen saver that imitates your wall colour or image which can also be used as photo display,” he added.

The price of the new QLED TV ranges from RM8,489 to RM34,904 for a 55-inch to a 75-inch respectively. — Bernama