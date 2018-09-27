Ex-senator Ezam Mohd Nor considers PD by-election contest

Datuk Mohd Ezam Mohd Nor said some old friends had urged him to contest as an independent candidate in the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election. — Foto oleh Jamilah Kamarudin

SEREMBAN, Sept 27 — A former senator said today several old friends in PKR and the reformation movement are urging him to contest the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election against PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Datuk Mohd Ezam Mohd Nor, chairman of the Hisbah Centre for Reform NGO, said he would discuss the matter with these friends later today to obtain their views.

“It is not right to say that I will announce my stand tonight (as reported by the media) because I have to consider the matter as I returned from Jakarta only this morning,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Mohd Ezam said these old friends, especially those who were not aligned to Anwar, strongly urged him to contest as an independent candidate, more so when Umno announced that it was staying away from the by-election.

Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah, 68, of the PKR had resigned as the Port Dickson MP to pave the way for Anwar to contest the by-election and become an MP.

The by-election has so far also drawn the interest of PAS, Parti Rakyat Malaysia and social media personality Stevie Chan Keng Leong.

Nomination for the by-election is on Saturday and polling on Oct 13. — Bernama