Anwar: Solidarity government with Umno does not arise in PH

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said PH maintained the existing decision to continue to plan national governance and boost the national economy and there is no other suggestion made. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — There has been no suggestion at all in Pakatan Harapan (PH) for the party to collaborate with Umno in forming a solidarity government, said de facto leader of the coalition Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He insisted that the matter had never arisen in PH, thus he felt it was irrelevant to discuss it.

“As its stands, we are committed to PH and there is consensus that there is no need whatsoever to discuss that (cooperation with Umno). That is the proposition now... we have discussed among leaders and that is the general consensus,” he told reporters, here today.

He was approached after launching two books written by national laureate who is also senior lecturer of the Faculty of Creative Writing at the National Cultural and Heritage Academy Datuk Anwar Ridhwan titled Cerita Saya: Memoir Sehingga Tahun Tragedi 13 Mei 1969 and Bangsawan Helah Berhena.

Anwar said PH maintained the existing decision to continue to plan national governance and boost the national economy and there is no other suggestion made.

Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in a special interview with NSTP recently was reported to have said that Umno hoped the establishment of a solidarity government between the party and any other political party in the government could be realised immediately.

In another development, when asked on speculation that there would be a five-cornered contest in the Port Dickson by-election, Anwar who is also the PH candidate for the Parliamentary seat said that he was open to any contest.

“This is a democratic country, anyone can contest,” he said.

Besides the Independent candidate, Stevie Chan Keng Leong, 51, and the Parti Rakyat Malaysia (PRM) candidate Ahmad Kamaruddin, who had stated their intention to contest, former Selangor Menteri Besar, Tan Sri Abdul Khalid Ibrahim and former ‘reformasi’ leader Datuk Mohd Ezam Mohd Nor were said to have offered themselves to contest under the PAS and independent tickets.

On Sept 12, the incumbent for the Parliamentary seat Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah vacated his seat to make way for Anwar to return to the Dewan Rakyat.

In the 14th General Election, Danyal Balagopal won the seat with a majority of 17,710 votes, to beat Barisan Nasional candidate Datuk VS Mogan and Mahfuz Roslan from PAS.

The Election Commission fixed Saturday for nomination day and Oct 13 as polling day for the by-election. — Bernama