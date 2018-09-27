Ex-Negri MB Isa Samad to stand as indie in PD by-election

Former Umno vice-president Tan Sri Isa Samad will stand in the upcoming Port Dickson by-election as an independent. ― Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, Sept 27 — Former Umno vice-president Tan Sri Isa Samad will stand in the upcoming Port Dickson by-election as an independent.

The Star reported, Isa, who was also formerly Negeri Sembilan mentri besar, saying he wished to contest in the by-election as he was a “PD Boy”.

Isa also said he chose to do so because Umno had decided to boycott the by-election.

“I decided to stand as an independent because the seat is vacant. The other reason is because Umno has decided against contesting,” he said.

Isa, who was also the Teluk Kemang Umno division chief from 1978 until last year, said he stands a good chance of winning as he has served voters there.

Isa served as mentri besar from 1982 to 2004, and was an MP for Jempol.

He had served as Linggi assemblyman for five terms and won the Bagan Pinang state seat in a by-election in 2009, both of which are under the Port Dickson parliamentary constituency.

Prior to the redelineation exercise carried out before the 14th general election, the Port Dickson parliamentary seat was known as Teluk Kemang.