Pos Malaysia appoints Ahmad Suhaimi as new director

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Pos Malaysia Bhd has appointed Ahmad Suhaimi Endut as its new Independent and Non-Executive Director, effective today.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, Pos Malaysia said Ahmad Suhaimi, who holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Sheffield, United Kingdom, is also a director of Amanah Raya Bhd and Aset Tanah Nasional Bhd.

He was the Non-Independent Non-Executive Alternate Director of Pos Malaysia from Dec 7, 2016 to March 11, 2018, it said. — Bernama