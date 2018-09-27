Terengganu Shariah judge slams those who questioned court’s jurisdiction, sentencing

A single mother convicted of prostitution was ordered to be given six strokes of the cane and jailed for six months by the Terengganu Syariah High Court in Kuala Terengganu September 27, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, Sept 27 — Terengganu Shariah High Court judge Rosdi Harun today hit out at some quarters for questioning the jurisdiction and sentence handed down against offenders by the Shariah court in the state.

He raised the matter during a court proceeding on the sentencing of a 30-year-old single mother who pleaded guilty to a charge of offering sexual services to a man at a hotel here last Sept 17.

Referring to the whipping sentence meted out by the Terengganu Shariah High Court on two women for “musahaqah” (sexual relations between women), he said it was intended to teach the offenders a lesson, as well as a reminder to the Muslim community.

“Our country is a sovereign and civilised country with rules and regulations, likewise, the Shariah Court. The sentence meted out on offenders is made in accordance with the Shariah Criminal Offences (Takzir) (Terengganu) Enactment what has been agreed upon by the government.

“What is sad is that there are quarters writing on the matter (shariah sentence), even by those with no knowledge of it and questioning the jurisdiction of the (Shariah) court,” he said, adding that some quarters had even called for the abolishment of the Shariah Court.

He said the whipping sentence meted out by the Shariah was not similar to the one meted out by the civil court.

The Shariah Court, he said would not hesitate to take legal action against any quarters that undermine the court.

If necessary, we will sue them for contempt of court, he added.

The was a huge outcry, including from human rights organisations, over the caning of the two women who pleaded guilty to attempting sex, claiming that it was degrading and an act to embarrass the two women and their families

The caning was carried out in a courtroom and witnessed by more than 100 people. — Bernama