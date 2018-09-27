Laboratory tests confirm Kingfisher liquor methanol-free

The Kingfisher brand liquor manufacturer today said laboratory tests confirmed that its product was methanol-free. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — The Kingfisher brand liquor manufacturer today said laboratory tests confirmed that its product was methanol-free.

United Breweries Group Advisor, S. Chandran said that tests on the liquor sample conducted at the chemical laboratory in India on Sept 20 confirmed that the liquor was 100 per cent methanol-free.

The test was carried out in India because the beer brand originated from there.

“The news going viral on social media that the beer (Kingfisher) contains methanol is affecting the market for the liquor.

“This is not true at all, now Kingfisher’s sales in foreign countries like Singapore and Japan are also affected and we have incurred huge losses due to the case going viral,” he said when met by reporters here, today.

Chandran said the report of the test results was submitted to the Ministry of Health Malaysia yesterday.

“I will also lodge a police report on the case in the near future,” he said.

The latest number of deaths from toxic alcohol poisoning nationwide remains 36 to date with 24 cases in Selangor, nine in Kuala Lumpur and three in Perak. — Bernama